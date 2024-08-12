Scammer had tricked victims out of crores, including Rs 55 lakh from a single victim in Mumbai

The accused Aristide Fernandes

The Malad police in Mumbai apprehended a 41-year-old habitual criminal, Aristide Fernandes, who had allegedly been on the run for two years. Known for deceiving people with promises of expensive mobile phones, jobs, and lucrative business opportunities, Fernandes defrauded victims of crores of rupees, leaving them financially ruined. Fernandes was captured on Friday night by API Deepak Raiwade of the Malad police station.

“He had been evading arrest for two years after duping a 55-year-old Malad-based woman out of Rs 55 lakh. Fernandes had assured her of securing a job for her son with a monthly package of R80 lakh at his company, taking over R55 lakh from her. Despite receiving the money, he neither provided the job nor refunded the amount. The distressed woman eventually turned to the police, filing a complaint,” said a police source.

The police registered a case under various sections of BNS and launched an investigation. Fernandes had been frequently changing his location to avoid arrest. When the police visited his Lokhandwala residence, they discovered that his mother had evicted him due to his criminal activities. “His relationship with his wife had also deteriorated, resulting in their separation, and she now lives alone with their daughter. Fernandes had been staying with friends at different locations,” said a police officer.

During the investigation, several more victims came forward to file complaints against Fernandes. So far, three complaints have been registered at the Malad police station, with the total amount defrauded now reaching approximately R60 lakh. In addition to these frauds, Fernandes allegedly took an Ertiga car from one of his friends and sold it to another party.

Under the supervision of DCP Anand Bhoite of Zone 11, Senior Inspector Ravindra Adhane and Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Raiwade the police continued the investigation and ultimately tracked down Fernandes. He was arrested late Friday night in the Charkop Mahad area of Kandivli West. Fernandes was brought before the court on Saturday, where he was remanded to police custody until August 13.