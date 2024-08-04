Victim was riding to Borivli via WEH, police have booked unknown contractor

Pooran Kumar Prajapati, the technician who was injured by the iron barrier

Mumbai: Iron barrier set up for roadwork injures motorcyclist in Kandivli East

A motorcyclist has sustained injuries to his left leg after an iron barrier fell on him on the Western Express Highway in Kandivli East. Following the incident, the victim, Pooran Kumar Prajapati, 30, filed a case at the Samta Nagar police station and an unknown person was booked.

According to police sources, Prajapati, a technician working at a construction equipment manufacturing company in Upvan, Thane, was injured while riding to Borivli after attending to a service call in Malad around 12.30 pm on August 3. The incident occurred near Growel’s 101 Mall. An unknown auto driver assisted Prajapati, taking him to a hospital in Thakur Complex where he was admitted and treated, according to a police officer.



The 30-year-old’s motorcycle

In his statement to the police, Prajapati, a Bhayandar resident, mentioned that the barrier, which was set up for road repair work, had not been properly secured. He alleged that the contractor acted negligently despite knowing that the expressway sees heavy traffic daily.

“Following the accident, the company’s counsel, advocate Sunita Banis, approached the police after the hospital initially refused to inform the authorities, stating that her client’s family should be present. Despite reaching out to the authorities concerned via email, no response has been received yet. The company has covered hospital expenses totalling approximately Rs 18,000 so far,” said social activist Melwyn Fernandes.

Fernandes told mid-day that accidents due to roadwork are common on the Western Express Highway, resulting in suffering serious injuries and loss of life. “Contractors and the authorities show little regard for the safety of daily commuters. They should be penalised for their negligence, such as failing to install proper barricades or signals in work-in-progress areas,” he added. An officer from the Samta Nagar police station confirmed that a case had been registered against an unknown contractor.