A physiotherapist and her husband have been found dead in Goregaon (West), Mumbai. The police discovered the body of the woman in the bedroom of her flat while her husband was found dead in the premises of their building

The police discovered the body of Dr Rajshree Pedhnekar in the bedroom of her flat on the third floor of a building located behind Lalit Hotel in Goregaon (West). Her husband Kishore was found dead in the premises of the building. Both the victims were 55 years old.

Initial investigations suggest that Kishore strangled his wife to death and then died by suicide. Both the bodies have been sent to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari for an autopsy.

Goregaon police officers said they first discovered Kishore’s body. A key was kept near his chest. After establishing his identity, the police entered his flat and found Rajshree’s body lying partially off the bed towards the floor, which suggested that she had been strangled, officers said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Kishore was suffering from depression and some other ailments, the police said. Dr Rajshree was practicing in a Malad-based health institute. Their son lives in Delhi. Before taking the drastic step, Kishore had sent messages to his relatives, the police informed. The case is being investigated further.