Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Goregaon couple found dead Mumbai cops probe suicide murder angle

Goregaon couple found dead, Mumbai cops probe suicide-murder angle

Updated on: 02 August,2024 12:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

A physiotherapist and her husband have been found dead in Goregaon (West), Mumbai. The police discovered the body of the woman in the bedroom of her flat while her husband was found dead in the premises of their building

Goregaon couple found dead, Mumbai cops probe suicide-murder angle

Representative pic

Listen to this article
Goregaon couple found dead, Mumbai cops probe suicide-murder angle
x
00:00

A physiotherapist and her husband have been found dead in Goregaon (West) in Mumbai on Friday morning.


The police discovered the body of Dr Rajshree Pedhnekar in the bedroom of her flat on the third floor of a building located behind Lalit Hotel in Goregaon (West). Her husband Kishore was found dead in the premises of the building. Both the victims were 55 years old.



Initial investigations suggest that Kishore strangled his wife to death and then died by suicide. Both the bodies have been sent to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari for an autopsy.


Goregaon police officers said they first discovered Kishore’s body. A key was kept near his chest. After establishing his identity, the police entered his flat and found Rajshree’s body lying partially off the bed towards the floor, which suggested that she had been strangled, officers said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Kishore was suffering from depression and some other ailments, the police said. Dr Rajshree was practicing in a Malad-based health institute. Their son lives in Delhi. Before taking the drastic step, Kishore had sent messages to his relatives, the police informed. The case is being investigated further. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news jogeshwari goregaon

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK