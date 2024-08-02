Mumbai: Green light for Yari-Lokhandwala bridge

New bridge expected to cut commute time by 30 minutes during peak hours

Site of the proposed bridge

The BMC has received preliminary approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change for a bridge project connecting Yari Road to Lokhandwala. The bridge will pass through 0.21 hectares of mangrove forest.

“Since the bridge passes through a mangrove forest, we needed permission from the environment ministry. Recently, we received in-principle approval for the project, which will significantly boost its progress. We now have permission to start the work, provided we take precautions to avoid disturbing the wildlife and commit to replantation efforts,” said a BMC official.

The estimated cost of the bridge is Rs 42 crore. The bridge, spanning 393.2 metres, will cross Kavathe Creek. The portion over the creek, measuring 110 metres, will be constructed as a single-span steel arch. The approach road from the Yari side will be 166 metres long, while the Lokhandwala approach road will be 117 metres.

As per records, the bridge was initially planned in 2002, and the BMC invited tenders for the project in 2014 with an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore. The project was delayed due to a legal dispute, as several local groups approached the court, claiming that the bridge would destroy the mangrove forest. Last year, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition and approved the project.

Dhaval Shah of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen Association said, “This bridge will reduce commute time for Versova residents and provide an alternative road once the Versova Bandra Sea Link opens. It will also ease traffic from Lokhandwala.” Civic officials say travel time could be reduced by 30 minutes.