Two minor boys have been detained by Antop Hill police for allegedly attacking a 15-year-old classmate with a knife inside a school. The victim is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Minors detained for allegedly attacking classmate with knife in Sion school x 00:00

The Antop Hill police have detained two minor boys for allegedly attacking another student inside a school in Sion. The attack, which took place on the school premises, was reported to authorities after a call was received about a 15-year-old boy being injured. The victim, a class 10 student, was rushed to Sion Hospital and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

According to the police, the victim had suffered injuries that are suspected to have been caused by a knife. “We suspect that the minor boy was attacked with a knife. The victim is a class 10 student and is aged 15. He was taken to Sion hospital and is currently undergoing medical treatment. We have detained two minor boys from the same school. We are investigating the matter,” said a police officer involved in the case.

While the investigation is ongoing, the police have revealed that the altercation took place inside the school, and the motive for the attack is being probed. “We are investigating the matter and are checking whether the attack took place inside the school premises,” the officer added.

Rag Sudha, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 4, provided more details about the incident. “The incident took place inside the school. The alleged accused, aged 15, used a knife to attack the victim. We suspect that the attack was done in a fit of rage, as the victim and the accused had engaged in verbal altercations before the incident took place,” said Sudha.

The school management has informed the police that the accused minor had been suspended from the institution but had come to the school to appear for an examination. The authorities are now investigating the sequence of events leading to the attack.