A 44-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by five people, including office bearers of a housing society in Rabale, Navi Mumbai, after she raised questions during a meeting. Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Five individuals, including office bearers and the chairman of a housing society in Rabale, Navi Mumbai, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a 44-year-old woman during a meeting, according to police. The incident took place on Sunday and has since led to an FIR being registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), PTI reports.

The altercation reportedly began when the woman, a member of the housing society, raised certain queries during the meeting. Her questions, according to officials, angered the accused, who allegedly resorted to verbal abuse. The situation escalated as the accused are said to have pushed her to the ground and punched her repeatedly, leaving her injured, an official stated.

"The accused verbally abused the victim before physically assaulting her during the meeting. She was pushed to the ground and punched several times," the official said, as reported by PTI.

The injured woman was subsequently hospitalised for treatment. The extent of her injuries has not been disclosed, but she remains under medical care, PTI reports.

Following the incident, the Rabale police registered an offence against the accused under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include Section 79, which pertains to word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and Section 115(2), which addresses voluntarily causing hurt. Additionally, charges under Section 352, for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and Section 189(2), relating to unlawful assembly, have also been invoked, alongside other relevant provisions.