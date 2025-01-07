Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Five booked for assaulting woman during housing society meeting in Navi Mumbai

Five booked for assaulting woman during housing society meeting in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 07 January,2025 01:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

A 44-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by five people, including office bearers of a housing society in Rabale, Navi Mumbai, after she raised questions during a meeting. Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Five booked for assaulting woman during housing society meeting in Navi Mumbai

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Five booked for assaulting woman during housing society meeting in Navi Mumbai
x
00:00

Five individuals, including office bearers and the chairman of a housing society in Rabale, Navi Mumbai, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a 44-year-old woman during a meeting, according to police. The incident took place on Sunday and has since led to an FIR being registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), PTI reports.


The altercation reportedly began when the woman, a member of the housing society, raised certain queries during the meeting. Her questions, according to officials, angered the accused, who allegedly resorted to verbal abuse. The situation escalated as the accused are said to have pushed her to the ground and punched her repeatedly, leaving her injured, an official stated.


"The accused verbally abused the victim before physically assaulting her during the meeting. She was pushed to the ground and punched several times," the official said, as reported by PTI.


The injured woman was subsequently hospitalised for treatment. The extent of her injuries has not been disclosed, but she remains under medical care, PTI reports.

Following the incident, the Rabale police registered an offence against the accused under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include Section 79, which pertains to word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and Section 115(2), which addresses voluntarily causing hurt. Additionally, charges under Section 352, for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and Section 189(2), relating to unlawful assembly, have also been invoked, alongside other relevant provisions.

 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai bharatiya nyaya sanhita mumbai mumbai crime news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK