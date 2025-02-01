The fire brigade personnel and disaster management staff rushed to the scene with a fire engine and a rescue vehicle, and the fire was put out by 1 pm

A boat caught fire near a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

The blaze erupted on the boat near Gaimukh creek around 11.41 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell.

He said fire brigade personnel and disaster management staff rushed to the scene with a fire engine and a rescue vehicle, and the fire was put out by 1 pm.

The official said no one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Kurla area of Mumbai, no injuries reported

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, a major fire broke out in a scrap godown at Kurla West area of Mumbai, the civic officials said on Saturday.

The fire was reported at a scrap godown near Lal Bahadur Shastri Road at 2.50 pm, officials said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade declared that blaze as level 2 fire (major fire).

According to the Civic Disaster Management Department, the fire broke out in 2-3 gallas near the Equinox Building. As many as four fire engineers and 6 water jets with other machinery deputed on the spot. Till 5 pm the fire was covered from all sides.

An official from Mumbai Fire Brigade said, although the fire is not big.But fire caught compostable material like plastic spreading rapidly. Also temporary structures create challenges.

In a similar incident, on January 25, a major fire was reported at Goregaon furniture market which had affected 20-30 gallas. The blaze was extinguished after 6 hours.

In an another incident, on December 28, 2024, at least 50-60 gallas caught fire at Sakinaka Khairani Estate. These were also scrap godowns.

Officials said that these gallas are a temporary structures which are used to store plastic, wood like compostable material and heavy machinery, welding cylinders, and glass cutters. Due to these even a small negligence can cause a fire which could later spread rapidly.

"We cant enter directly in gallas to reach the source of fire as these are temporary structures has compostable material by which the fire spreads rapidly," said an official.

(with PTI inputs)