Uttar Pradesh Truck carrying gas cylinders catches fire triggers blasts in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh: Truck carrying gas cylinders catches fire, triggers blasts in Ghaziabad

Updated on: 01 February,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
ANI |

Representation pic

A massive fire broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders at Bhopura Chowk on Delhi-Wazirabad Road in the Thana Teela Mod area of Ghaziabad district, triggering a series of blasts.


According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, fire brigade officials and employees are on the spot but as the cylinders continued to explode, the fire brigade personnel are not able to reach the truck.


"The sound of the cylinder blast can be heard for several kilometres in the vicinity," added CFO Rahul Kumar.


Visuals show the blasts being heard in the video which was shot 2-3 km away from the spot.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

