A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said tax concession of 10 per cent will be given to transport vehicles voluntarily scrapped within eight years of registration at a Registered Vehicle Scrappage Facility (RVSF) and to non-transport vehicles voluntarily scrapped within 15 years of registration

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to provide a 15 per cent tax concession to owners who voluntarily scrap their vehicles when purchasing a new one of the same type, reported news agency PTI.

A 15 per cent tax concession will be given to transport and non-transport vehicles subject to lump sum tax, said the statement issued after a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reported PTI.

Whereas, a 15 per cent annual tax concession will be given to vehicles subject to annual tax for the next eight years from the date of registration in the transport category and for non-transport ones for the next 15 years, it said.

The Certificate of Deposit received by the owner after scrapping the vehicle at RVSF will be valid for two years for tax concession.

This tax concession will be applicable while registering the same type of vehicle -- two-wheeler, three-wheeler or light motor vehicle after purchase. The relief will be available if such a vehicle is scrapped voluntarily within three years from the date of publication of the notification in this regard, the statement said, reported PTI.

Maharashtra govt to set up panel on using AI in government offices

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved to set up a high-powered committee on using artificial intelligence technology in government and semi-government offices, reported PTI.

The council of ministers decided to expand the scope of Maharashtra Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement Ltd (MARVEL), formed in 2024 for using AI in the state police force.

MARVEL will assist in implementing AI technology in various government and semi-government offices and protecting official data, the CMO stated, reported PTI.

The high-powered panel to be headed by the chief secretary and secretaries of departments will decide on the nature of projects to be handled by MARVEL, reported PTI.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a 13-member Mining Authority to be headed by the chief minister in Gadchiroli. The Authority will look into managing the main and industrial subsidiary minerals.

The government acknowledged the need to foster a favourable industrial environment to set up small and medium industries and ultra mega projects in Gadchiroli to achieve the target of a 1 trillion dollar economy.

(With inputs from PTI)