Only e-bikes will be used for the service in order to keep pollution levels in check. Representation Pic/istock

The state government, in its cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, gave its approval for e-bike taxis, expected to generate 10,000 employment opportunities in Mumbai and an equal number in the rest of Maharashtra. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, said, “The decision will enable people to travel more at less cost. A trip which would have earlier cost Rs 100 will now cost around Rs 30 to Rs 40.” However, the minister clarified that the travel rates have yet to be worked out for the e-bike taxis that will come into operation.

StateTransport Minister Pratap Sarnaik further stated that in order to ensure that there is no damage to the environment (pollution) only e-bikes will be given permission for the business. Asked about the safety of passengers, Sarnaik claimed that modalities have been worked out. “Regulations are being worked out to ensure safety of passengers, especially women travellers,” the minister added.

Besides making commuting cheaper for travellers, the policy aims to provide job opportunities for nearly 20,000 people across Maharashtra. “In Mumbai itself, we expect 10,000 job opportunities and an equal number of opportunities in the rest of Maharashtra,” Sarnaik claimed. In June 2024, in principle approval was given to the e-bike taxi policy by erstwhile chief minister Eknath Shinde. The go-ahead was given despite opposition by auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. According to initial plans, e-bikes can provide service for a maximum 15 km distance.

Meanwhile, the state government is also working on a proposal to encourage rickshaw drivers to opt for e-bikes. “The government is contemplating to give a grant of Rs 10,000, if a child of a rickshaw driver decides to take up the e-bike taxi service,” the transport minister stated. He explained that the idea is to ensure individuals who do not have initial funding can take up the business opportunity. “The remaining amount needed can be taken as a loan,” Sarnaik added.

Transport unions speak

Mumbai Automens’ Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao vehemently opposed the proposal and said it is a futile exercise. “We are going to oppose this because the government will have no control over the operation of bike aggregators like was experienced earlier. It will lead to a chaotic situation,” Rao told mid-day.

Senior transport expert with Mumbai Mobility Forum and Mumbai Vikas Samiti, A V Shenoy said, “Given the rise of vehicles on roads and narrow roads in Mumbai and other urban hubs, it will be essential to control the number of electric bikes. Many of them are slow and do not exceed the given speed limit but they will add to chaos as they will be sharing the same road space. This very reason will lead to further congestion. We can consider giving them separate dedicated corridors,” he said.

Only drivers aged between 20 and 50 years will be eligible to operate e-bike taxis. Furthermore, female passengers will have the option to choose female riders for added safety and convenience. Additionally, to reduce traffic congestion, the government has approved the bike pooling option for private two-wheelers. These vehicles must have a valid fitness certificate, a legal permit, and insurance coverage under the Motor Vehicles Act. The fares for bike taxis will be determined by the respective Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

