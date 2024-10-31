Breaking News
Bike ambulances to come to Mumbai soon

Updated on: 31 October,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
MEMS project to also have sea and river boat ambulances

Bike ambulances to come to Mumbai soon

First responder (bike ambulance) made by ‘Sumeet SSG’

The Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) project provides pre-hospital health services to patients through life support ambulances, which transport them to the closest hospital for further treatment. The strategy is based on the “Golden Hour Theory,” with the patient to be shifted within the first hour to the nearest hospital. Caregivers, those responsible, or the patient, if possible, can call a dedicated toll-free number 108. These services are available 24x7 through the year and offered ‘free of cost’ to the patient.


Diego Prieto of ‘SSG’ (left) and Sumit Salunkhe of ‘Sumeet facilities LTD’ during a press conference. PICS/ANURAG AHIRE
Sumeet SSG, a joint venture between Sumeet Group Enterprises and Spain-based SSG Matrix, announced plans to introduce an advanced ambulance fleet with specialised medical equipment for use during the critical ‘golden hour’ of emergencies.


The new MEMS 108 Ambulance Project will be rolled out across the state in five phases in the coming months. The advanced ambulances will be equipped with technologies like Mobile Data Terminals (MDT), tablet PCs, RFID, GPS, caller location tracking, and CCTV. There are also first responder bikes and sea and river boat ambulances, it was announced at a press conference at a Colaba hotel late Wednesday morning. 

This development came amidst the backdrop of ongoing bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchéz Perez Castejon of Spain on his maiden visit to India. Diego Prieto, Jr vice chairman, SSG Matrix SL, said that at the core of this ambulance project is the credo—’Bring the hospital to the patient before bringing the patient to the hospital’.

