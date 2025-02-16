Breaking News
Updated on: 16 February,2025 09:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bike racing and stunts were performed at Bandra Reclamation, Mount Mary Road, and the Western Express Highway near Kherwadi in the early hours, an officer said

Mumbai Police on Sunday cracked a whip on bike racing and impounded 52 two-wheelers in Bandra and Kherwadi areas, an officer said.


Bike racing and stunts were performed at Bandra Reclamation, Mount Mary Road, and the Western Express Highway near Kherwadi in the early hours, the police said.


Bandra and Kherwadi police stations officers impounded 52 two-wheelers. Additionally, legal action has been initiated against 14 individuals at Bandra Police Station and against 38 individuals at Kherwadi Police Station.


Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens to report such illegal racing activities immediately by contacting emergency helpline numbers, the officer added.

