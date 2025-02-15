A total of 45 plays will be staged during the competition, and all of them will be available for free, an official statement said

Ashish Shelar. File Pic

Listen to this article Cultural Affairs to organise Marathi Theatre competition at Rangsharda in Bandra x 00:00

The Directorate of Cultural Affairs will be organising the 63rd Maharashtra State Amateur Marathi Theatre Competition 25 at Rangsharda Theater in Bandra area of Mumbai, an official statement said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be held from February 17 to March 15, 2025, it said.

The audiences can watch the plays for free, the statement said.

The event is being held under the leadership of Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, with guidance from the Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department, Vikas Kharge.

"A total of 45 plays will be staged during the competition, and all of them will be available for free viewing. Free entry passes are available at Shri Shivaji Mandir, Dadar," the statement said.

The preliminary rounds of the competition were held at 24 locations, including 23 centers in Maharashtra and one in Goa, it said.

The top plays, which received first and second prizes, have made it to the final round. All these plays will be open for the public to watch free.

The first play, "Panchamved," will be presented on February 17 at 7 pm at Rangsharda Theatre. The daily performances will take place at 11:30 am and 7 pm. Over 1,200 artists will showcase their talent at the event.

Bibhishan Chavre, the Director of Cultural Affairs, has urged all theatre lovers to attend the event and support the participants, boosting their morale and enjoying a variety of plays on different topics, the statement said.

Maratha Light Infantry plays important role in defence of country: Ashish Shelar

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar had stated that Maratha Light Infantry has played an important role in the defense of the country.

The Maratha Light Infantry has achieved an unparalleled feat by showing agility at the speed of light along with a handful of soldiers.

The Maratha Light Infantry celebrated 4th February as ‘Maratha Day’ in honour of Narveer Tanaji Malusare who scaled the Kondhana Fort. "It is a matter of pride for all Maharashtrians," said the Culture Minister.

On the occasion of the 256th anniversary of the Maratha Light Infantry and on the occasion of Maratha Day, a program was organised in Belagavi in the presence of Minister for Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar.