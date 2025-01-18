We have checked our records, but no one matching the suspect’s appearance has been found,” a senior Mumbai Police officer said. With digital evidence yielding no breakthroughs, the police are relying on human intelligence. Multiple dedicated teams are analysing CCTV footage to track the suspect’s route. The cops have learnt that he changed his clothes to evade the police.

The police had received information about a person in South Mumbai resembling the accused and the individual was brought to the Bandra police station for questioning. “While the person bore a 99 per cent resemblance to the suspect, a thorough interrogation and review of records revealed he was not the same person, as he was elsewhere at the time of the incident. The person was later released,” a source said.

The forensic team that examined Saif’s house recovered multiple fingerprints belonging to the accused. These were checked against police records, but no matches were found. “The manhunt is in full swing. Around 40 teams from the Crime Branch and Bandra police are working on the case. We are also sharing the fingerprints with other state police departments to check if the individual appears in their records,” an officer said.