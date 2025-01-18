Auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after an accident, was called to the Bandra Police Station to record his statement.
Auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who swiftly rushed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after an accident, has been called to the Bandra Police Station to record his statement.
Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who took Saif Ali Khan to the hospital, has been summoned to the Bandra Police Station to provide his statement.
Autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana turned out to be a saviour for Saif Ali Khan, rushing him to the hospital when no other driver was available. “I was passing by the building when I suddenly heard someone calling for an auto. A woman walked out of the gate in panic and asked for help. A few minutes later, Saif Ali Khan, along with a few others, came out and sat in my auto. He was wearing a white kurta and was covered in blood,” Rana told mid-day.
“He was in pain and asked me to take him to Lilavati Hospital. Two other people, who I think were his sons, sat with him in the auto. Initially, they discussed going to Holy Family Hospital but decided on Lilavati. I took Hill Road and reached the hospital quickly. The hospital staff came out with a stretcher and took him inside,” he added. Rana further shared, “Within minutes, I rushed him to the emergency ward. I didn’t even take money from him. There was bleeding from his neck, hand, and back. After he got down, I cleaned the auto.”
Almost two days after the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, the Bandra police and the Mumbai Crime Branch were yet to apprehend the accused. Officials believe the suspect appears to be a professional thief, judging by his entry and escape from the actor’s Bandra West building, Satguru Sharan. Despite having photographs and CCTV footage, the police have not been able to identify or locate the accused.
We have checked our records, but no one matching the suspect’s appearance has been found,” a senior Mumbai Police officer said. With digital evidence yielding no breakthroughs, the police are relying on human intelligence. Multiple dedicated teams are analysing CCTV footage to track the suspect’s route. The cops have learnt that he changed his clothes to evade the police.
The police had received information about a person in South Mumbai resembling the accused and the individual was brought to the Bandra police station for questioning. “While the person bore a 99 per cent resemblance to the suspect, a thorough interrogation and review of records revealed he was not the same person, as he was elsewhere at the time of the incident. The person was later released,” a source said.
The forensic team that examined Saif’s house recovered multiple fingerprints belonging to the accused. These were checked against police records, but no matches were found. “The manhunt is in full swing. Around 40 teams from the Crime Branch and Bandra police are working on the case. We are also sharing the fingerprints with other state police departments to check if the individual appears in their records,” an officer said.