Since August last year, 1754 e-bikes have been seized and the cops have fined around 3400 e-bikers for various traffic violations

A helmet-less delivery executive breaking traffic rules in Goregaon East. File pics/Anurag Ahire

Mumbai: Traffic police want food delivery apps to blacklist errant e-bike delivery men

The race to deliver food and goods within minutes is creating traffic chaos in Mumbai. Traffic police have flagged the widespread use of e-bikes, now often replaced with motorcycles by food delivery apps, as a major contributor to the city’s congestion. This growing nuisance has prompted stringent measures, including the seizure of e-bikes last year. According to officials, despite repeated meetings and reminders to food delivery app executives to enforce strict rules and blacklist repeat offenders, concrete action is yet to be taken.

Delivery men riding the electric scooter in Fort area without helmets

E-bike riders cannot be booked for traffic violations since these vehicles are not registered with the RTO. However, we book them under sections related to rash driving, wrong-side driving, and other provisions of the BNS. We also inform the delivery app offices to blacklist these drivers, but no significant changes have been seen,” said a traffic official.

Since August last year, Mumbai police seized 1754 e-bikes as part of a crackdown. “Initially, there was no fear among the delivery executives because e-bikes cannot be booked under the Motor Vehicles Act. To address this, we started booking them under the BNS as a remedial measure,” an official explained.

Delivery men on e-bikes in the Grant Road area. File Pics/Anurag Ahire

Joint CP Traffic Anil Kumbhare confirmed that the action is ongoing. “We aim to ensure smooth traffic flow. Last year, we began seizing e-bikes, and this action continues. So far, 1754 bikes have been seized citywide,” he said. E-bike riders are booked under BNS because vehicles with engines of 25cc or smaller, and with a maximum speed of 25 km/h, are not covered by the Motor Vehicles Act. “These bikes, often used by delivery riders, frequently violate traffic norms. Common offences include not wearing helmets, jumping signals, and engaging in verbal spats with on-duty officers. Since these bikes don’t fall under the Motor Vehicles Act, we register FIRs under relevant BNS sections,” a traffic officer stated. From August 2024 to January 2025, 985 cases were registered under the BNS for e-bike-related violations. Offenders are typically booked under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 184 (wrong-side driving), and 129 (failure to wear a helmet).

Police have urged food delivery apps to take stronger actions, such as holding workshops for drivers, deducting incentives, and blacklisting repeat offenders. “We’ve conducted meetings with app companies, asking them to establish clear communication with their drivers and share information on blacklisted riders to prevent re-hiring by other apps. Unfortunately, no tangible change has been observed,” an officer added.

3394

No. of fines issued since August 2024

From August 2024 to January 12, 2025:

Cases registered under BNS against e-bikes: 985

Seized bikes:

1754

Fines issued:

3394