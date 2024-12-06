Breaking News
Mumbai: Worli traffic police will soon get high-tech bikes laced with cameras

Updated on: 07 December,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Hero XPulse 200 undergoes trials, with cameras for enhanced surveillance

A Worli traffic police officer conducts trials of the bike. Pics/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
The Worli traffic police are currently trialling a high-tech, customised motorcycle that may soon be added to their fleet. The bike, built on the Hero XPulse 200 platform, is being tested for its suitability for police use. Officers have stated that they will assess the vehicle based on various parameters before making a decision on whether it will be integrated into their operational fleet.



The customised bike comes equipped with high-definition wide-angle cameras at both the front and rear, capable of recording footage during both day and night. The engine of the Hero XPulse 200 provides smooth performance, ensuring that officers can capture clear video footage during their patrols. “We have received one bike for trials after which we will decide whether we need such bikes,” said a police officer involved in the trial.


This customised vehicle is part of an ongoing effort to provide government authorities with service vehicles designed for enhanced functionality. The modification specialist, Gabriel Zuzarte, has been working with authorities across the country, having first custom-built a motorcycle for the Mumbai police several years ago. If the bike passes the trial phase, it could become an important addition to the police fleet in the city.

What the customised bike includes

>> Backrest for pillion rider
>> Dual-tone siren system
>> High-powered LED flicker lights with 21 interchangeable patterns of lighting
>> Fog lamp for better visibility in hazy conditions
>> High-definition wide-angle cameras in front/rear of bike
>> 5-inch HD screen where recorded footage can be viewed
>> Up to 256 GB memory card compatibility to store footage
>> Mobile phone holder

mumbai police worli mumbai news mumbai news

