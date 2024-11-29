Mumbai: Traffic cops’ NOC delaying 3 connectors

BMC says it awaits nod from traffic dept to start work on crucial projects like Milan subway-WEH connector

The Milan subway in Santacruz, which cannot be accessed directly by vehicles on the Western Express Highway. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been awaiting approval from the traffic police to create three connectors on the Western Express Highway for nearly two months. A civic official said, “We have submitted a proposal to get NOCs [non-objection certificates] from the traffic department to start work on the access-control project that will greatly ease traffic in four areas in the city. We have received an NOC for the BKC connector project.” BMC says it has identified nine spots across the city already.

The official said, “We have identified nine spots on Eastern and Western Express Highways and Bandra Kurla Complex where connectivity is lacking, which causes traffic congestion. There is no direct connectivity towards south Mumbai from the BKC connector. Vehicles travel from Dadar and Sion to Kalanagar junction through Dharavi, which creates traffic congestion on both highways. To provide connectivity towards South Mumbai, a U-type flyover has been proposed from Sion to BKC and BKC to Sion with a 6.5-metre-wide elevated entry to the BKC-bound carriageway of the connector.” The traffic police have given an NOC for the project, which will be completed in 18 months, excluding the monsoon season.

Projects awaiting NOCs

The Sudhir Phadke flyover in Borivli East isn’t directly linked to the Western Express Highway, which causes traffic congestion at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park junction and Ovaripada Metro station junction. A vehicular underpass and raised road have been proposed to provide residents of Dahisar and Borivli West easy access to the highway. Santacruz’s Milan subway is also disconnected from the highway, resulting in the build-up of inbound and outbound traffic at Vakola junction, affecting traffic movement in Santacruz East. Raising the main carriageway of the highway and creating a six-lane two-way vehicular underpass connected to service roads has been proposed.

In Vile Parle, Hanuman Road is disconnected from the Western Express Highway, which causes traffic congestion at the airport junction. Here, a vehicular underpass and raised road have been proposed to reduce motorists’ woes. Anil Kumbhare, joint commissioner of police, traffic, said, “We have approved most of the projects submitted by the BMC. We are doing a traffic study before granting NOCs for the pending work,” he added. The estimated cost of all four projects is Rs 800 core.