Updated on: 01 April,2025 06:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

The decision has been taken to enable people to travel more at less cost, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said

Pratap Sarnaik (above) made the announcement after a weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday. File pic

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the policy for electric-bike taxis for urban areas of the state.


The state government in its cabinet meeting held on Tuesday gave its approval for e-bike taxi, which is expected to generate 10,000 employment opportunities in Mumbai and equal number of employment in rest of Maharashtra.


Speaking to press after the meeting, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “The decision has been taken to enable people to travel more at less cost. Earlier a trip which would have cost Rs 100, will now cost around Rs 30 to Rs 40.” However, the minister clarified the travel rates are yet to be worked out for the e-bike taxi that will come into operation. 


The transport minister further stated that in order to ensure that there is no damage to the environment (pollution) only e-bikes will be given permission for the business. Asked about the safety of passengers, Sarnaik claimed that modalities have been worked out.

"Regulations are being worked out to ensure safety of passengers, especially women travelers,” the minister added.

Besides making commuting cheaper for travellers, the policy aims to provide job opportunities in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Maharashtra for nearly 20,000 people.

“In Mumbai itself we expect 10,000 job opportunities and an equal number of opportunities in the rest of Maharashtra,” Sarnaik claimed.

