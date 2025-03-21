Transport minister orders that it be displayed across MMR; licences could be cancelled based on offences. Sardesai said that passengers had to endure harassment at the hands of rickshaw and taxi drivers in the Bandra, Khar and Andheri railway station areas. “These drivers charge fares in an illegal manner

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik (in blue jacket) and MLA Varun Sardesai (extreme right) at the meeting on Thursday

A single WhatsApp number will be displayed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for complaints against regular autorickshaw and taxi drivers as well as their Ola and Uber counterparts who overcharge, refuse fares and misbehave with passengers, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a meeting called regarding the harassment of rickshaw and taxi drivers in Bandra, Khar and other railway station areas of Bandra East Assembly constituency. Bandra East MLA Varun Sardesai and officials of the motor transport department were present at the meeting.

Sardesai said that passengers had to endure harassment at the hands of rickshaw and taxi drivers in the Bandra, Khar and Andheri railway station areas. “These drivers charge fares in an illegal manner. They misbehave and refuse to drop many passengers at their desired destination,” he said.

Currently, the WhatsApp number 9920240202 has been displayed for the Andheri regional division. “However, instead of displaying the regional division-wise WhatsApp helpline numbers, a single WhatsApp should be displayed in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority area for a week and given wide publicity so that passengers can raise their complaints on the relevant WhatsApp number,” Sarnaik directed the transport department.

He added notices must be sent to the rickshaw or taxi drivers after a complaint is registered, and keeping in mind the seriousness of the allegations, action should be taken to cancel his licence, if necessary.