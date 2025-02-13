Breaking News
Anand Dighe Welfare Board to work as model organisation for rickshaw, cab drivers: Maharashtra Minister

Updated on: 13 February,2025 07:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a bid to provide social security and welfare benefits to drivers in this unorganised sector, the state has established the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Maharashtra Autorickshaw and Meter Taxi Drivers Welfare Board, said Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik at the inaugural meeting of the welfare board on Thursday.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik attended the inaugural meeting of the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Maharashtra Autorickshaw and Meter Taxi Drivers Welfare Board in Mumbai on Thursday.  


Speaking on the occasion, the Transport Minister said, "Maharashtra is home to approximately 9 to 10 lakh autorickshaws and meter taxis. In a bid to provide social security and welfare benefits to drivers in this unorganised sector, the government has established the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Maharashtra Autorickshaw and Meter Taxi Drivers Welfare Board which will work as a model organisation for millions of rickshaw and taxi drivers across the state."


He further elaborated that the official establishment of the board took place on January 27, coinciding with the birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. The initiative for setting up the welfare board was taken under the chief ministership of Eknath Shinde, who is currently the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The state government has allocated Rs 50 crore to kick-start the board’s operations.


Autorickshaw and meter taxi drivers from across the state can register as the board's members by paying a registration fee of Rs 500 and an annual subscription of Rs 300. A dedicated website has been launched for easy membership registration, and drivers can complete the process from their mobile phones.

As part of the board's welfare initiatives, drivers above the age of 65 will be eligible for a Rs 10,000 retirement honorarium scheme. 

Additionally, the welfare board is also considering the introduction of various health schemes, such as life and disability insurances, for its members. Scholarships for the children of the members will also be implemented in the near future. 

If a driver sustains an injury while on duty, the welfare board will provide financial assistance to support them during their recovery.

"To encourage excellence within the industry, an award scheme will be introduced to recognise the 'Best Autorickshaw/Taxi Drivers', 'Best Auto-Rickshaw/Taxi Driver Associations', and 'Best Auto-Rickshaw Stands'. Attractive awards will be given annually in these categories," Minister Sarnaik said during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanrao, along with all the board members.

 

