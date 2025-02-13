Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised Eknath Shinde over the Shiv Sena split, accusing him of harming Maharashtra’s industrial growth and calling him a "betrayer of Maharashtra."

File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, accusing him of not only orchestrating a split in the Shiv Sena but also hindering Maharashtra’s industrial growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ANI, Thackeray criticised Shinde for allegedly weakening the state's economic development and reaffirmed his refusal to acknowledge or honour him. Speaking to the media, Thackeray strongly opposed the decision to award Shinde the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar, which was presented by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, a key ally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

According to ANI reports, Thackeray said, "I will not talk about his (Sharad Pawar's) age, seniority, and principles. It is our principle never to honour a person like this (Eknath Shinde). He has not only split our party and family but also harmed Maharashtra's industrialisation. Jo Maharashtra drohi hai, woh desh drohi bhi hota hai (A betrayer of Maharashtra is also a betrayer of the nation)."

The award was presented to Shinde in New Delhi on Tuesday during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, an annual literary and cultural conference dedicated to Marathi language and literature. The event was attended by several senior leaders, including Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award, named in honour of the legendary Maratha military commander, includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a certificate of honour, a memento, and the traditional Shindeshahi turban.

"Governments keep changing, but friendships continue": Aditya Thackeray on Kejriwal meet

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, describing the interaction as a "gesture of friendship." However, he also expressed serious concerns regarding electoral fairness, alleging irregularities in the voting process across multiple states.

"Governments come and go, but relationships remain," Thackeray remarked after the meeting, as per PTI reports. He was accompanied by senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi. The leaders discussed the recent Delhi Assembly elections and deliberated on the future of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Thackeray accused the Election Commission (EC) of large-scale manipulation in voters' lists, claiming that such irregularities were observed not just in Maharashtra but also in Haryana, Odisha, and Delhi. "The Election Commission has deprived people of their right to vote. It is not even willing to discuss this issue," he stated. He further asserted that the opposition would formally raise this matter to ensure accountability.

Highlighting the importance of electoral transparency, Thackeray stated, "Free and fair elections are essential for the country." According to PTI, he stressed that any compromises in the electoral process could undermine the democratic structure of the nation.

The February 5 Delhi Assembly elections saw a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP managed to win 22. The Congress, which is also a part of the opposition INDIA bloc alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP, failed to win a single seat for the third consecutive election.

AAP has alleged that the Congress sabotaged its chances in at least 13 seats, further straining ties within the opposition alliance. The meeting between Thackeray and Kejriwal is being seen as an attempt to foster unity within the INDIA bloc and strategise for future elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid rumblings within MVA

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray met with Congress leader and Lok Sabha’s LoP Rahul Gandhi amid rumblings in the opposition MVA after NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar felicitated Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, PTI reported.

He met Gandhi in New Delhi late on Wednesday.

As per PTI, the duo has also learnt to have discussed allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the conduct of elections.

Aditya Thackeray is also scheduled to meet AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, whose party lost the Delhi assembly elections held last week.

Maharashtra's opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has been in turmoil after Sharad Pawar handed out the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar to Eknath Shinde, who had walked away with the majority of legislators of the then-undivided Shiv Sena in 2022 which toppled Uddhav Thackeray's government, PTI reported.

Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra with support from the BJP and subsequently gained control of the Shiv Sena.

The Mahayuti alliance consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the Maharashtra elections 2024, giving a major blow to the MVA, which was hoping to repeat their 2024 Lok Sabha elections performance, PTI reported.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has termed Shinde as a "traitor" and was shocked to see Pawar felicitate him with an award instituted by Pune-based NGO Sarhad.

"Those who are anti-Maharashtra are anti-nationals. We cannot honour such persons who indulge in such dirty work. This goes against our principles. I am not aware of his (Pawar's) principles," Aditya Thackeray said, PTI reported.

The BJP came to power in Delhi, winning 48 out of the 70 assembly seats in the city, while AAP managed to secure 22 in the assembly elections held last week.

According to PTI, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been alleging that the Congress, which drew a blank for the third consecutive elections, sabotaged its chances of getting at least 13 seats.

In last year's Maharashtra assembly election, the Mahayuti bagged 235 seats in the 288-member House while the opposition MVA managed 50.

(With inputs from Agencies)