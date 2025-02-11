Several MPs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition held a protest in Parliament, demanding an extension of the time limit for soybean purchases, following concerns over the soybean procurement process in Maharashtra

File Pic

Listen to this article Maha Vikas Aghadi MPs protest to extend soybean purchase limit x 00:00

A group of Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition staged a protest within the premises of Parliament on Tuesday, calling for an extension of the time limit for soybean purchases. The protest was led by Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, both of whom voiced their concerns regarding the challenges faced by soybean farmers in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesting MPs were seen raising slogans demanding that the time limit for soybean procurement be increased, with chants of "Soyabean khareed ki samay seema badhayi jaaye" (Increase the time limit for soybean purchases). Their demonstration comes amid mounting pressure on the government to ensure that farmers in Maharashtra, a key producer of soybeans, receive fair treatment and support in selling their crops.

This protest follows an earlier initiative by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who in January 2025 directed the state’s marketing department to establish a permanent mechanism to streamline soybean procurement. Fadnavis's move was aimed at addressing the issues surrounding the procurement process and stabilising the soybean market, ensuring that farmers could sell their crops in a hassle-free manner.

As per ANI, Fadnavis has advocated for the creation of an agro hub along the Samriddhi Highway under the Magnet Project. He has instructed that all preparations be completed by October so that the procurement process, scheduled to begin in November, proceeds without any complications. In line with this, the registration of farmers should be completed by October to ensure smooth operations. The establishment of agro-logistics hubs in all four divisions of the state has also been suggested, with the Onion Chawl being considered as a potential option for onion storage.

Soybean, a kharif crop, is typically harvested between October and November, depending on its maturity, and Maharashtra plays a pivotal role in soybean cultivation within India. The state's government, through procurement agencies such as NAFED and NCCF, purchases various agricultural commodities at an assured Minimum Support Price (MSP). The aim of these procurement agencies is to safeguard the interests of farmers and provide them with a reliable market to sell their produce.

In the backdrop of this protest and ongoing discussions, the government is under pressure to ensure that these efforts translate into tangible benefits for farmers and that the soybean procurement process operates smoothly, especially as Maharashtra's farmers continue to face challenges in the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from ANI)