Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid rumblings within MVA

Updated on: 13 February,2025 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aditya Thackeray is also scheduled to meet AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, whose party lost the Delhi assembly elections held last week

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid rumblings within MVA

File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray met with Congress leader and Lok Sabha’s LoP Rahul Gandhi amid rumblings in the opposition MVA after NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar felicitated Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, PTI reported.


He met Gandhi in New Delhi late on Wednesday.


As per PTI, the duo has also learnt to have discussed allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the conduct of elections.


Aditya Thackeray is also scheduled to meet AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, whose party lost the Delhi assembly elections held last week.

Maharashtra's opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has been in turmoil after Sharad Pawar handed out the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar to Eknath Shinde, who had walked away with the majority of legislators of the then-undivided Shiv Sena in 2022 which toppled Uddhav Thackeray's government, PTI reported.

Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra with support from the BJP and subsequently gained control of the Shiv Sena.

The Mahayuti alliance consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the Maharashtra elections 2024, giving a major blow to the MVA, which was hoping to repeat their 2024 Lok Sabha elections performance, PTI reported.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has termed Shinde as a "traitor" and was shocked to see Pawar felicitate him with an award instituted by Pune-based NGO Sarhad.

"Those who are anti-Maharashtra are anti-nationals. We cannot honour such persons who indulge in such dirty work. This goes against our principles. I am not aware of his (Pawar's) principles," Aditya Thackeray said, PTI reported.

The BJP came to power in Delhi, winning 48 out of the 70 assembly seats in the city, while AAP managed to secure 22 in the assembly elections held last week.

According to PTI, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been alleging that the Congress, which drew a blank for the third consecutive elections, sabotaged its chances of getting at least 13 seats.

In last year's Maharashtra assembly election, the Mahayuti bagged 235 seats in the 288-member House while the opposition MVA managed 50.

(With inputs from PTI)

aaditya thackeray rahul gandhi sharad pawar Maha Vikas Aghadi new delhi news mumbai mumbai news

