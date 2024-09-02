Bopanna-Sutjiadi storm into mixed doubles quarter-finals

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 September,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

“Well sometimes it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. They started also lights out and we changed a little strategy with varying the pace so that also helped,” said Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi moved into the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the US Open here.


Also Read: Serena-inspired win!



Bopanna and Sutjiadi, seeded eighth, beat the Australian duo of John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 in a second-round match.
Bopanna and Sutjiadi will next play fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova. Bopanna and his partner had won 7-6 (7),  7-6 (5) against Germany’s Tim Puetz and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in the opening round. 


“Well sometimes it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. They started also lights out and we changed a little strategy with varying the pace so that also helped,” said Bopanna.

