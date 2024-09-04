Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > US Open Taylor Fritz battles past Alexander Zverev for maiden Grand Slam SF

US Open: Taylor Fritz battles past Alexander Zverev for maiden Grand Slam SF

Updated on: 04 September,2024 09:42 AM IST  |  New York
IANS |

Top

Before Tuesday night, Fritz had lost each of his four quarterfinal matches at a major, all coming since the start of 2022

US Open: Taylor Fritz battles past Alexander Zverev for maiden Grand Slam SF

Taylor Fritz of the United States returns a shot against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
US Open: Taylor Fritz battles past Alexander Zverev for maiden Grand Slam SF
x
00:00

Taylor Fritz claimed a 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over No. 4 seed and 2020 US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev of Germany to clinch his first-ever semifinal appearance at a major in his 33rd career Grand Slam appearance. 


Before Tuesday night, Fritz had lost each of his four quarterfinal matches at a major, all coming since the start of 2022.



I feel amazing. I’ve had a lot of looks at quarterfinals over the past couple of years. Today felt different. I really felt like it was my time to take it a step further, and it’s only fitting that I’m doing it here on this court at the Open in front of this crowd," Fritz was quoted by US Open website.


It is the second time this Grand Slam season that Fritz has gotten the better of the German, as the American came back from two sets down to defeat Zverev in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

There has not been an all-American semifinal at a major since Andre Agassi and Robby Ginepri battled through a five-setter inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2005.

Compatriot Frances Tiafoe has the opportunity to join the last four at this year’s US Open—and take on Fritz—if he were to defeat No. 9 seed Grigor Dimitrov, ensuring that the America will be represented in the men’s final for the first time since 2006 (Andy Roddick).

If it's Foe, that's going to be a lot of fun, and that's going to be just electric," said Fritz about the prospect of playing Tiafoe in the semifinals. "I think that would be awesome for the fans, as well, to be guaranteed that one of us is going to be going to the finals."

By levelling his ATP Head-to-Head series with Zverev at 5-5, Fritz also boosted his chances of reaching the ATP Finals for the second time. The American has risen above Stefanos Tsitsipas into 11th in the ATP Live Race To Turin after defeating Zverev, and he could rise as high as sixth by lifting the title in New York, according to ATP.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

us open tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK