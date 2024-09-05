Breaking News
TT: Bhavinaben bows out in women’s singles quarters

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Earlier, the other women’s singles player in class 3, Sonalben Patel lost to Croatia’s Andela Muzinic Vincetic in the round of 16

TT: Bhavinaben bows out in women’s singles quarters

Bhavinaben Patel during her quarter-final against Ying Zhou in Paris yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

India’s challenge in women’s singles table tennis at the Paralympics ended here on Wednesday after Tokyo edition’s silver-medallist Bhavinaben Patel lost to China’s Ying Zhou 3-1 in the Class 4 quarter-final. Bhavinaben, who became India’s first-ever medal winner in the sport with her silver in the Tokyo Paralympics, fought hard in the first two games and even won the third but eventually lost to her Chinese rival 12-14, 9-11, 11-8, 6-11.


Also Read: High five for India!



Earlier, the other women’s singles player in class 3, Sonalben Patel lost to Croatia’s Andela Muzinic Vincetic in the round of 16. In women’s doubles, the pair of Bhavinaben and Sonalben had missed out on securing a medal when they lost to the Korean combination of Young A Jung and Sunghye Moon in the quarter-final stage. Bhavinaben was diagnosed with polio when she was one-year old. She competes in Class 4, which is meant for wheel-chair athletes with functional arms and hands.


