Paris Paralympics 2024: India's medal tally goes up to 21, registers best ever medal haul at Games

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:16 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

F46 category is for field athletes with moderately affected movement in one or both arms or the absence of limbs

India achieved its best ever medal haul in the Paralympics as it went past last edition’s number of podium finishes on the back of a superlative performance by the country’s track and field athletes here on Tuesday. On Wednesday, India’s medals tally swelled to 21 (three gold, eight silver, 10 bronze) to surpass its earlier best haul of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games three years ago.


India’s track and field athletes showcased their might for the second consecutive day at the iconic Stade de France, bagging five medals—two silver and three bronze—as the country ended Day Six of the quadrennial showpiece in 17th place. India had won five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. India’s javelin throwers continued to raise the bar with Ajeet Singh and world record holder Sundar Singh Gurjar clinching the silver and bronze with throws of 65.62m and 64.96m respectively in the F46 category. 



F46 category is for field athletes with moderately affected movement in one or both arms or the absence of limbs. High jumpers Sharad Kumar and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu gave it their all before settling for silver and bronze in the T63 finals, with jumps of 1.88m and 1.85m respectively.


Also Read: Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan unlikely for first-round match

Indians in action today

Para shooting
Mixed 50m rifle 3 prone SH1 qualification: Sidhartha Babu, Mona Agarwal … 13:00

Para Archery
Mixed team recurve 1/8 elimination: India v Australia… 13:50

Para powerlifting
Men’s javelin throw F57 final: Ashok… 22:05

