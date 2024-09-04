Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan unlikely for first-round match

As of now, Kishan has not yet arrived in Anantapur, further complicating his availability for the upcoming match

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is uncertain to feature in the opening round of the Duleep Trophy, which begins on Thursday, due to a hamstring issue. Kishan, who was named in the India D squad led by Shreyas Iyer, is expected to miss their first-round clash against India C in Anantapur.

The injury reportedly occurred while Kishan was playing for Jharkhand in the recent Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore. Although there were discussions about the possibility of Sanju Samson being called up as his replacement, it is now anticipated that KS Bharat will step in as the wicketkeeper for India D in the opening round.

As of now, Kishan has not yet arrived in Anantapur, further complicating his availability for the upcoming match.

In addition to Kishan's potential absence, India A pacer Prasidh Krishna will also miss the first round of the Duleep Trophy. Krishna, who is recovering from surgery he underwent earlier this year, will not be available for India A’s encounter with India B at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Duleep Trophy has been significantly impacted by injuries to several key players. Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the opening round due to a hand injury sustained while representing Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament. Furthermore, India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik have been withdrawn from the tournament due to illness. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from India B, though the specific reasons for his withdrawal remain unclear.

In response to these setbacks, replacements have been made. Navdeep Saini has been brought in to replace Siraj in the India B squad, while Puducherry fast bowler Gaurav Yadav has been selected to fill in for Malik in the India C team.

These changes reflect the ongoing challenges faced by the teams as they navigate the tournament with a number of frontline players sidelined by various issues. The Duleep Trophy, traditionally a platform for showcasing emerging talent and providing a competitive environment, will now see several new faces stepping up to fill the gaps left by the injured players.

(With inputs from agencies)