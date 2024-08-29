Breaking News
'Keep inspiring us': Neeraj tells Indian Paralympians

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

“My best wishes to all the incredible Indian athletes competing in the Paralympic Games which begin in Paris today. Keep inspiring us!” Chopra posted on X

Neeraj Chopra

Paris Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra extended his best wishes for the Indian contingent (84) for the Paralympics. It is India’s largest contingent in Paralympic history.






“My best wishes to all the incredible Indian athletes competing in the Paralympic Games which begin in Paris today. Keep inspiring us!” Chopra posted on X.

