'Keep inspiring us': Neeraj tells Indian Paralympians

“My best wishes to all the incredible Indian athletes competing in the Paralympic Games which begin in Paris today. Keep inspiring us!” Chopra posted on X

Neeraj Chopra

Paris Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra extended his best wishes for the Indian contingent (84) for the Paralympics. It is India’s largest contingent in Paralympic history.

My best wishes to all the incredible Indian athletes competing in the Paralympic Games which begin in Paris today. Keep inspiring us! 🇮🇳 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 28, 2024

