World champion Sachin wins silver in men’s shot put (F46) with new Asian record of 16.32m; says he is disappointed at narrowly losing gold medal to Canada’s Greg Stewart (16.38m), whom he had previously beaten at World Para-Athletics Championships at Kobe in May

India’s Sachin Khilari during the men’s shot put F46 final in Paris yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Paris Paralympics 2024: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari claims silver medal in men's shot put event x 00:00

World champion Sachin Sarjerao Khilari clinched a silver in men’s shot put F46 event with an Asian record distance of 16.32m as the country’s track-and-field athletes continued their unprecedented medal-winning run in the Paralympic Games here on Wednesday. Khilari, 34, achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt to better his own Asian record of 16.30m which he set while winning gold in the World Para-Athletics Championships in Japan in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personal best throw

However, the effort, which was also his personal best, was not enough for the top honour as Greg Stewart of Canada defended his Tokyo Paralympics gold with a throw of 16.38m. Luka Bakovic of Croatia took the bronze with 16.27m. Khilari’s silver is India’s 11th medal from para-athletics at the ongoing Games and took the country’s overall tally to 21, including three gold.

Stewart had finished second to Khilari in the World Para-Athletics Championships in Kobe in May, and the tables were turned at Stade de France on Wednesday. F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.

Also Read: US Open: Rohan Bopanna, Aldila Sutijadi lose semi-final clash

“I wanted to win the gold medal, but it did not happen. This is my best distance, but I’m not satisfied. I feel I could have done better. It was not my day,” Khilari said. “It was a tough contest and Greg Stewart is a great player. I made small mistakes in my technique. I will work harder and I hope to beat him next time,” he added.

On Wednesday, Khilari was leading at the end of the second round before Stewart surged ahead with his third throw of 16.34m and improved further in his fifth and penultimate attempt of 16.38m. The other Indians in the fray, Mohd Yasser (14.21m) and Rohit Kumar (14.10m) finished eighth and ninth respectively. USA’s Joshua Cinnamo, who holds the world record of 16.80m, was fourth with 15.66m.

Engineering elegance

A mechanical engineering degree holder, Khilari, who had also won gold at last year’s Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, has an impaired left hand. Hailing from a farming family at Karagani village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, Khilari met with an accident during his school days. The injury resulted in gangrene on his elbow and muscle atrophy. Despite several surgeries, his arm never recovered. He also lost his mother when he was young.

Khilari took up javelin when he was studying to become an engineer. A shoulder injury during competition forced him to switch to shot put. He was introduced to para sports in 2015 and later met well-known coach Satayanarayana, who improved his game. Khilari has also worked as a visiting faculty member at various institutions, assisting students preparing for their UPSC and Maharashtra Public Service examinations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever