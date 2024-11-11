Breaking News
"I would say put Inglis at the top of the order": Adam Gilchrist on Australia's opening slot ahead of BGT

“If they stay with that policy, for me, I would say put [Inglis] at the top of the order. I don’t see it as too much of a challenge for him, he faces a new ball in white-ball cricket. I don’t see it as an issue,” he added

After Cricket Australia confirmed that Nathan McSweeney would open the batting in Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener, former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist questioned the selectors if they strayed from their “top six batters” policy and argued that Josh Inglis, who had been included as reserve batter, deserves his Test debut against India in Perth and open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja.


“Inglis is in that squad as a reserve batter, which isn’t traditionally what Australia does in home conditions. I think McSweeney will open … but, do they stick with the policy they had last year where we want our six best batters in Australia playing in the top six? Josh Inglis at the moment is in the six best batters in Australia. Do they break away from that policy? I think they will,” Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.


“If they stay with that policy, for me, I would say put [Inglis] at the top of the order. I don’t see it as too much of a challenge for him, he faces a new ball in white-ball cricket. I don’t see it as an issue,” he added.

India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

