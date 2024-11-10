’Keeper Jurel shines again, but India ‘A’ go down to Australia ‘A’

With this defeat, India ‘A’ lost the two-match series 0-2, as the visitors had earlier lost the first unofficial Test by seven wickets at Mackay

Dhruv Jurel

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel built a strong case for a possible Test XI inclusion with his second successive fifty, but it was not enough to prevent India ‘A’ going down to Australia ‘A’ by six wickets on Day Three of the second and final unofficial Test here on Saturday.

With this defeat, India ‘A’ lost the two-match series 0-2, as the visitors had earlier lost the first unofficial Test by seven wickets at Mackay.

Resuming from overnight 73-5, Jurel, who made a valiant 80 in the first innings, once again stood tall amid the ruins with a patient 68 off 122 balls during which he hit five boundaries.

Jurel shared vital 94 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy (38) before being dismissed.

