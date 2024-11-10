Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos
Man dead, another injured after fire in Goregaon
Baba Siddique murder case: Absconding shooter, two others arrested from UP
BJP MP warns beneficiaries of 'Ladki Bahin scheme', EC issues notice
Two held with gold worth Rs 2.67 crore at Mumbai airport
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Keeper Jurel shines again but India A go down to Australia A

’Keeper Jurel shines again, but India ‘A’ go down to Australia ‘A’

Updated on: 11 November,2024 06:35 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

With this defeat, India ‘A’ lost the two-match series 0-2, as the visitors had earlier lost the first unofficial Test by seven wickets at Mackay

’Keeper Jurel shines again, but India ‘A’ go down to Australia ‘A’

Dhruv Jurel

Listen to this article
’Keeper Jurel shines again, but India ‘A’ go down to Australia ‘A’
x
00:00

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel built a strong case for a possible Test XI inclusion with his second successive fifty, but it was not enough to prevent India ‘A’ going down to Australia ‘A’ by six wickets on Day Three of the second and final unofficial Test here on Saturday.


With this defeat, India ‘A’ lost the two-match series 0-2, as the visitors had earlier lost the first unofficial Test by seven wickets at Mackay.


Resuming from overnight 73-5, Jurel, who made a valiant 80 in the first innings, once again stood tall amid the ruins with a patient 68 off 122 balls during which he hit five boundaries.


Jurel shared vital 94 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy (38) before being dismissed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK