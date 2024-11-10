Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ponting backs Kohli to make strong comeback against Australia

Ponting backs Kohli to make strong comeback against Australia

Updated on: 10 November,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI

Kohli scored 93 runs in three Tests against the Black Caps, scoring a half-century and averaging 15.50 runs

Ponting backs Kohli to make strong comeback against Australia

Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli should not be judged on the basis of current form and that the champion cricketer could make a powerful statement during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series given his class, feels legendary Australian player Ricky Ponting.


The much-awaited series against Pat Cummins’s Australia will commence in Perth on November 22 and Kohli, as always, will be a vital cog in India’s scheme of things if they are to retain the prestigious trophy.


But Ponting, the former Australian skipper, said he had full faith in Kohli’s fighting abilities. “I’ve said it before about Virat — you don’t ever question the greats of the game. There’s no doubt he’s a great of the game,” Ponting told ICC.


Kohli scored 93 runs in three Tests against the Black Caps, scoring a half-century and averaging 15.50 runs.

Ponting said playing against Australia brings the best out of the Indian stalwart. “He loves playing against Australia. In fact, I know he loves playing against Australia. And his record [in Australia] is very good.” Ponting believes the Border-Gavaskar series could see the revival of Kohli’s Test career. “If there’s a time for him to turn it around, it’d be this series. So, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Virat make runs in the first game.”

