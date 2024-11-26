Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Age fraud in IPL 2025? WATCH VIDEO of him claiming himself turning 14 years in September

The buzz was all over the internet when the news came out of Vaibhav Suryavanshi participating in the IPL 2025 auction as the youngest-ever. In the concluded IPL 2025 auction, Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought the services of Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Rs. 1.10 crore

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Pic: X/@IPL)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a cricketer who gained the limelight by becoming the youngest-ever (13-year-old) player to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction history.

He debuted in the Ranji Trophy 2024 from Bihar cricket team at the age of 12. What got the cricket fans' attention was his age. Recently a video surfaced on the social media platforms in which Vaibhav Suryavanshi is seen claiming he will be turning 14 on September 27. Taking to X:

Hear it from Vaibhav Suryavanshi's own mouth, he is himself saying that he will become 14 years old on 27th September 2023, so after September 2024 he should be 15 years old now 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lNbQ14YG8y — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 25, 2024

Along with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals have bought the services of Fazalhaq Farooqui, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nitish Rana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Duber, Yudhvi Singh Charak.

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma were the names who were retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025.

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction was held in Jeddah from November 24 to 25.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) full squad for IPL 2025:



Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer (Rs. 12.50 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs. 4.4 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs. 5.25 crore), Akash Madhwal (Rs. 1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (Rs. 30 lakh), Nitish Rana (Rs. 4.20 crore), Tushar Deshpande (Rs. 6.50 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs. 80 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (Rs. 35 lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs. 2 crore), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs. 1.10 crore), Kwena Maphaka (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kunal Rathore (Rs. 30 lakh), Ashok Sharma (Rs. 30 lakh).