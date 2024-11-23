The left-hander made 151 off just 67 balls with 14 fours and 10 sixes to guide Hyderabad to 248 for four in 20 overs

Mumbai skipper Shreyas Iyer

Tilak Varma became the first batter ever to notch three successive hundreds in T20s, while Shreyas Iyer underlined his credentials with a smooth century ahead of the IPL mega auction, as the two Indian batters hogged the limelight in the first round of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Saturday.

Shreyas, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders despite leading them to the IPL 2024 title, made a timely reminder about his skills with an unbeaten 57-ball 130 (11x4, 10x6) for Mumbai against Goa in a Group ‘E’ match at Hyderabad. Shreyas’ hundred led Mumbai to 250 for four, but Goa made a spirited chase before ending up at 224 for eight, going down by 26 runs. Suyash Prabhudesai was their top-scorer with a 52.

In a Group ‘A’ match, Tilak, who made hundreds recently against South Africa at Centurion and Johannesburg, added one more three-figure knock to the list against Meghalaya in Rajkot. The left-hander made 151 off just 67 balls with 14 fours and 10 sixes to guide Hyderabad to 248 for four in 20 overs.

In the process, he also became the first Indian male cricketer to score a 150-plus score in T20s. In a Group ‘C’ match in Mumbai Rinku Singh made 70 off 38 balls (8x4, 4x6) but Uttar Pradesh failed to chase down Delhi’s 233 for three. UP made 186 for eight. Nitish Rana’s 42-ball 61 too went in vain. Former India pacer Ishant Sharma was impressive while taking two for 23.

Brief scores

Mumbai 250-4 (S Iyer 130*, S Mulani 41; D Misal 2-35) beat Goa 224-8 (S Prabhudessai 52, V Singh 47*; S Shedge 2-18) by 26 runs

