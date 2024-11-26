Breaking News
Greg Chappell wants all talk of Bumrah's action to end

Greg Chappell wants all talk of Bumrah’s action to end

26 November,2024
A Correspondent |

Former India coach stresses that raising doubts about stand-in captain’s “unequivocally clean” bowling action demeans the champion bowler

Greg Chappell wants all talk of Bumrah's action to end

Greg Chappell (Pic: File Pic)

Greg Chappell wants all talk of Bumrah’s action to end
Former India coach Greg Chappell has called for all chat surrounding Jasprit Bumrah’s action to end immediately following India’s splendid win in Perth, where the opening Test ended India’s way on Monday.


“By the way, please stop this nonsense of questioning Bumrah’s action. It is unique, but it is unequivocally clean. It demeans a champion performer and the game to even bring it up,” Chappell wrote in his Sydney Morning Herald column on Tuesday.


Also Read: It's a perthfect start for India!


Like several other former greats, he was disappointed by Australia’s show and hailed India’s brilliance. “India’s bowlers, spearheaded by the lethal Jasprit Bumrah, looked sharper and more menacing. Australia were bundled out for 104 in 52 overs, with Bumrah proving almost unplayable at times,” he wrote while calling centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal an “emerging superstar."

Chappell, the former Australia captain, who coached India from 2005 to 2007, added: “The young opener is fearless and appears poised to inherit the mantle of Indian batting excellence, following the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.”

jasprit bumrah india Team India Yashasvi Jaiswal sports news cricket news India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy

