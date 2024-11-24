Yashasvi: Played with a fearless mindset, took brave decisions

“It was a very special moment for me. I always wanted to tour Australia and do well and this knock is very important for me,” Jaiswal said in the post-day press meet

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia. Pic/AP, PTI

Yashasvi Jaiswal termed his “fearless mindset” and ability to take “brave decisions” as the catalysts behind his exceptional hundred against Australia in the ongoing first Test, here on Sunday.

“It was a very special moment for me. I always wanted to tour Australia and do well and this knock is very important for me,” Jaiswal said in the post-day press meet.

“I always wanted to play with a fearless mindset. I always believe in myself and take brave decisions. So, it was an amazing experience to play against such quality bowlers in their country, and it’s special to score a hundred against the world’s best,” he added.

Jaiswal, who was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the first innings, said the focus was on negating the new ball spell. “The wicket was seaming a bit more in the first innings. In the second innings we were discussing how to play the new ball better — which balls to leave and which to play,” he said.

