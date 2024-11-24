Thankfully, the young journalist recovered quickly, but the incident was a stark reminder of the punishing summer heat of Western Australia

Brett Lee. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Heat and runs amidst carnival-style activities x 00:00

Day Three of the Australia v India Test at Perth proved challenging not only for the players but also for those in the press box. With the mercury soaring to 35°C, Sourav Roy, a 26-year-old journalist from Kolkata, experienced a sudden nosebleed. The on-ground medical staff were quick to assist and even former Australian pacer Brett Lee, who was at the media centre, showed his concern, advising Sourav to stay hydrated. Thankfully, the young journalist recovered quickly, but the incident was a stark reminder of the punishing summer heat of Western Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Run back to the team hotel

Meanwhile, away from the hustle and bustle of the on-field action, the Indian support staff has been turning heads with their unique fitness routine. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and Rayan ten Doeschate, fielding coach T Dilip have been jogging back to their team hotel after each day’s play. The 1.5 km stretch from Optus Stadium to the Indian team hotel in downtown Perth has become their daily ritual, a mix of fitness and camaraderie. The locals, intrigued by this disciplined display, often cheer them on as they navigate the scenic route.

Also Read: Gavaskar lauds BCCI, defends timing of IPL mega auction

Music, art and food treat

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere is the ongoing WA (Western Australia) Day 2024 celebrations right outside the Optus Stadium. The event is a cultural extravaganza featuring live music, indigenous art displays and an array of food trucks. Carnival-style activities and performances along the picturesque Swan River have turned the area into a festive hub, offering a delightful escape from the cricketing intensity, especially if you are an Australian enthusiast.

Perth’s blend of cricket, cultural festivities and moments of personal resolve continues to offer an unforgettable tour experience. It’s a reminder that beyond the matches, the journey is about embracing the heat, the hustle and the heritage that Western Australia proudly showcases.