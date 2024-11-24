Gavaskar lauds BCCI, defends timing of IPL mega auction

Batting legend says IPL auction in the midst of Perth Test is done at the convenience of team owners which is natural

A total of 1,574 players will go under the hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday and Monday (Pic: PTI)

India’s batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has slammed criticism about the November 24-25 Indian Premier League mega auction being held in the middle of a Test match (India v Australia at Perth).

“There was some loose talk here in Australia as to why the auction is being held in the middle of the first Test match. What these people forget is that it is the owners of the franchises who are busy people and who would prefer to have the auction on a Sunday so that they can get back to their business on Monday.

“BCCI would naturally care about looking at what is convenient for them rather than what some Australian and English employees of the franchises want,” Gavaskar wrote in his column that appeared in Sunday Mid-day.

Critics felt that the auction would be distracting for the players who were in thick of battle during the opening Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia captain Pat Cummins stressed in his pre-Test media interaction that the Jeddah event won’t distract the players.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar added: “Another message sent by BCCI is that they will go with what is convenient to Indian cricket and their stakeholders than for those who have no business to poke their noses in Indian cricket. Well done, BCCI.”