Virat Kohli blows kisses to wife Anushka Sharma after ending century drought (Pic: X)

Listen to this article 'Been by my side through thick and thin': Virat Kohli reaches 81st century, sends heartfelt flying kiss to wife Anushka Sharma: WATCH x 00:00

Virat Kohli returned to form with a morale-boosting hundred after Yashasvi Jaiswal's masterful century as India declared their second innings for 487 for six, setting Australia a victory target of 534 on day 3 of the opening Test, on Sunday.

Kohli smashed eight fours and two sixes during his unbeaten 100 off 143 balls, forging a 89-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar (29) and unfinished 77 off 54 balls with Nitesh Reddy (38 not out) to bat Australia out of the match. This was after Jaiswal's solid 161 at the top.

The year 2024 has been a challenging one for Kohli, who had managed just one half-century in his previous 13 innings. However, he made a strong comeback with a century at the Optus Stadium, with his wife, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, present in the stands.

This will go down as one of my most favourite Virat Kohli hundreds. The way he had complete control throughout the innings, the way he replicated those classic shots, the sweeps, the drives, and finally that evergreen flying kiss to Anushka… uff whata day 😭❤️😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/rm1DXcrE3K — H. 🇮🇹 (@cmoncheeeks) November 24, 2024

Anushka, visibly emotional, stood up and applauded her husband’s remarkable achievement.

Kohli reached his century during the 135th over, when he received a full delivery from Marnus Labuschagne, which he expertly swept fine past a diving fielder for a four. The camera once again focused on Anushka, whose emotional reaction was evident. Kohli then blew flying kisses to his wife in a heartfelt moment.

Immediately after, India declared at 487/6, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs. Speaking to broadcasters post-declaration, Kohli praised Anushka’s unwavering support, saying, “Yes, look I mean Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. So she knows everything that goes on behind the scenes, when I am in the room, what goes on in the head, when you don't play well, you make a few mistakes, when you are getting yourself in. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, you know I am not a guy who wants to hang around just for a sake of it. I take pride in performing for my country and just feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it even more special.”

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second child in February and both have accompanied Kohli for the ongoing series in Australia. In the first innings, Kohli had faced only 12 balls, scoring just five runs. He was dismissed by a length delivery from Josh Hazlewood, edging it to Usman Khawaja at first slip for a straightforward catch.

With this century, Kohli now has seven Test tons in Australia, the joint-highest for any Indian batter in an away country. He is tied with Sunil Gavaskar, who also has seven centuries in the West Indies, and ahead of Rahul Dravid (six in England) and Sachin Tendulkar (six in Australia). In terms of most Test centuries against a single opponent, Kohli has nine centuries against Australia, equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s tally. Sunil Gavaskar holds the record with 13 centuries against the West Indies, followed by Tendulkar with 11 against Australia. Gavaskar also boasts eight centuries against Australia.

Kohli’s nine centuries in Australia now place him joint-second among visiting batters, alongside Wally Hammond, with Jack Hobbs leading the pack with 9 centuries.