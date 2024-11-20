Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hes a superstar Ponting praises Virat Kohli

"He’s a superstar": Ponting praises Virat Kohli

Updated on: 21 November,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Perth
IANS |

Top

He’s passionate about his team. He wants to win and he plays with his heart on his sleeve

Ricky Ponting; (right) India’s Virat Kohli in Perth yesterday. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
"He’s a superstar": Ponting praises Virat Kohli
x
00:00

Ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, Ricky Ponting hailed the talismanic Virat Kohli, calling him an absolute superstar of the game who is deeply passionate about the way he plays.


“Kohli is a star. He’s a superstar, has been a superstar of the game for so long. He’s passionate about the way that he plays. He’s passionate about his team. He wants to win and he plays with his heart on his sleeve.


Also Read: Morne Morkel opens up on Shubman Gill's feature for the first Test


“That’s what superstar players generate and create all around the world. And there’s lots of different degrees of that. That’s what superstar players generate and create all around the world. And there’s lots of different degrees of that.

“You think about other players like when Steve Smith goes to the UK [United Kingdom] and gets booed when he walks onto the ground. I mean, that’s all part of, I guess, the theatre that comes with international sports,” said Ponting on the ICC Review Show. Kohli averages just 22.72 in his six Test matches this year, way below than his average of 54.08 in Tests in Australia and his overall career average of 47.83.

