Gill remains doubtful for the series-opener, starting here on Friday after copping a blow to his left thumb during India’s intra-squad training match here a few day ago

Morne Morkel. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Morne Morkel opens up on Shubman Gill's feature for the first Test x 00:00

A final call on Shubman Gill’s availability for the opening Test against Australia will be taken on the morning of the match, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel said on Wednesday, adding that uncapped batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy will be the one to keep an eye on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ICC T20I rankings: Hardik Pandya back on top, Tilak Varma soars 69 places to third among batters

Gill remains doubtful for the series-opener, starting here on Friday after copping a blow to his left thumb during India’s intra-squad training match here a few day ago.

“Shubman is improving every day. Fingers crossed for that improvement. They’ll wait to make a call with him up until the morning of the Test match,” Morkel told reporters ahead of a training session.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever