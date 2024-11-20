Breaking News
Morne Morkel opens up on Shubman Gills feature for the first Test

Morne Morkel opens up on Shubman Gill's feature for the first Test

Updated on: 21 November,2024 06:46 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

Gill remains doubtful for the series-opener, starting here on Friday after copping a blow to his left thumb during India’s intra-squad training match here a few day ago

Morne Morkel. Pic/AFP

A final call on Shubman Gill’s availability for the opening Test against Australia will be taken on the morning of the match, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel said on Wednesday, adding that uncapped batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy will be the one to keep an eye on.


Also Read: ICC T20I rankings: Hardik Pandya back on top, Tilak Varma soars 69 places to third among batters


Gill remains doubtful for the series-opener, starting here on Friday after copping a blow to his left thumb during India’s intra-squad training match here a few day ago.


“Shubman is improving every day. Fingers crossed for that improvement. They’ll wait to make a call with him up until the morning of the Test match,” Morkel told reporters ahead of a training session.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 morne morkel Shubman Gill India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

