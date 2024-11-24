Breaking News
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Virat Kohli smacks 30th century, shutting critics and downing Australia in Perth

Updated on: 24 November,2024 03:11 PM IST  |  Perth
mid-day online correspondent |

Kohli, who had been under intense scrutiny for his recent slump in Test cricket, silenced his critics with a commanding knock, ending his century drought in style

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Virat Kohli smacks 30th century, shutting critics and downing Australia in Perth

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Virat Kohli on Sunday marked a significant milestone by bringing up his 30th Test century in the ongoing first Test between India and Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth.


The Indian star batter, who had been under intense scrutiny for his recent slump in Test cricket, silenced his critics with a commanding knock, ending his century drought in style.



Kohli walked to the crease when India were 275/2 and displayed remarkable resilience, learning from the errors he made in the first innings. His century, which comes after a lengthy gap since his last Test ton in July 2023 against the West Indies, featured a total of eight boundaries and two sixes.

Also Read: Jaiswal falls after a stellar 161, India’s lead rockets to 405 at tea

Kohli brought up his century in emphatic fashion, smacking Marnus Labuschagne for a boundary.

Prior to this match, Kohli had been struggling with the bat, and his recent performances had raised concerns over his form. This century not only marks his highest individual score in red-ball cricket in 2024, but also sees him equalling the feats of legends Steve Waugh and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, both of whom have scored 30 Test centuries.

More updates to follow...

