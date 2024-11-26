"I automatically want to put myself in tough scenarios": Jasprit Bumrah

The ace pacer was India’s standout bowler with an eight-wicket haul in the Perth Test, shaping India’s humongous 295-run drubbing of Australia

Jasprit Bumrah is ecstatic after dismissing Travis Head. PIC/AFP

Jasprit Bumrah said on Monday that he relishes absorbing the pressure in tight situations as captain and bowler which can make the job of his less experienced colleagues much easier. The ace pacer was India’s standout bowler with an eight-wicket haul in the Perth Test, shaping India’s humongous 295-run drubbing of Australia.

“Whenever the tough scenarios come, I look at myself to see how I can contribute, even when I’m not the captain. So, whenever tough scenarios are there, I look at answers — if I’m going to bowl at this moment, what can I do? I automatically want to put myself in tough scenarios,” said Bumrah in the post-match press conference here. His fighting spirit found resonance in young bowlers like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy as all contributed at crucial junctures at the Optus Stadium.

“I was trying to put myself in that tough scenario to make the job a little bit easier for the new guys coming in. Because, you know, it’s not very easy in the first tour to take a lot of responsibility. “So, I was trying to do that and very happy to be on the positive side,” he added.

