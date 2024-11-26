Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > I automatically want to put myself in tough scenarios Jasprit Bumrah

"I automatically want to put myself in tough scenarios": Jasprit Bumrah

Updated on: 26 November,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

Top

The ace pacer was India’s standout bowler with an eight-wicket haul in the Perth Test, shaping India’s humongous 295-run drubbing of Australia

Jasprit Bumrah is ecstatic after dismissing Travis Head. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
"I automatically want to put myself in tough scenarios": Jasprit Bumrah
x
00:00

Jasprit Bumrah said on Monday that he relishes absorbing the pressure in tight situations as captain and bowler which can make the job of his less experienced colleagues much easier. The ace pacer was India’s standout bowler with an eight-wicket haul in the Perth Test, shaping India’s humongous 295-run drubbing of Australia.


Also Read: From kings to a bargain buy! IPL 2025 auction sees Sam Curran’s salary plummet by 87 percent


“Whenever the tough scenarios come, I look at myself to see how I can contribute, even when I’m not the captain. So, whenever tough scenarios are there, I look at answers — if I’m going to bowl at this moment, what can I do? I automatically want to put myself in tough scenarios,” said Bumrah in the post-match press conference here. His fighting spirit found resonance in young bowlers like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy as all contributed at crucial junctures at the Optus Stadium.


“I was trying to put myself in that tough scenario to make the job a little bit easier for the new guys coming in. Because, you know, it’s not very easy in the first tour to take a lot of responsibility. “So, I was trying to do that and very happy to be on the positive side,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 australia India vs Australia Team India jasprit bumrah virat kohli rohit sharma Pat Cummins sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK