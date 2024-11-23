Australia all-out for 104, India set to lead by 46 runs

Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: X/@ICC)

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Australia all-out for 104, India set to lead by 46 runs

IND vs AUS 1st Test live:

9: 50 PM: Harshit Rana strikes it yet again! Australian innings is now wrapped up for 104 runs. India will begin their second innings with a lead of 46 runs

9: 50 AM: No difference and the same Australians. Starc and Hazlewood cruise Aussies' ship ahead. India completed 50 overs and the Australian bowling duo is still unbeaten in the middle



9: 42 AM: Will Sundar be able to strike the last wicket? Starc and Hazlewood seem strong out there.



9: 35 AM: Washington Sundar comes in. India goes for the first spinner during the first Test match in Perth.



9: 26 AM: 100 comes up for Australia with Mitchell Starc looking strong and steady in the middle. Will India go towards a spinner in search of the last wicket?

9: 20 AM: Team India skipper Jasprit Bumrah claims a fifer on day two of the first Test match. Australia is left with just one wicket, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the middle