Sharad Pawar criticised the police action against job aspirants preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination and asked the state government to be sensitive towards their issues

The government should ensure that their concerns are addressed with sensitivity and respect, Sharad Pawar (above) wrote on X. File Pic

Listen to this article Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Sharad Pawar to Maharashtra government x 00:00

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the Maharashtra government to be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pawar criticised the police action against job aspirants preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination and asked the state government to be sensitive towards their issues, according to the PTI.

A day after staging a protest in Maharashtra's Pune, the job aspirants met Sharad Pawar on Saturday and conveyed their grievances about academic challenges and recent administrative decisions, as per the PTI.

During the meeting, the job aspirants highlighted several issues affecting their preparation and demanded a student-friendly approach from the government.

One of the job aspirants claimed that Sharad Pawar assured them that necessary steps would be taken to resolve their concerns.

In a post on X following the interaction, Sharad Pawar criticised the police action against the protesting students, calling it "unbecoming of a state like Maharashtra."

"It is the responsibility of the leadership to understand the problems of students striving to join the administration with a vision to serve society. The state must create a supportive environment for them," he said.

Pawar wrote, students preparing for the MPSC exams shared their challenges and concerns about the examination process and their academic struggles. Assurances were given to understand their issues and to take appropriate steps to support their educational journey and resolve their difficulties.

He said, the police action taken against MPSC aspirants who had gathered in Pune to raise their demands has raised serious concerns. Such an incident is unfortunate and disappointing for a progressive state like Maharashtra. The students who dream of serving the public through the administrative services deserve understanding and support from the authorities.

Responsible leadership must listen to the voices of these aspirants and work towards creating a student-friendly environment. The government should ensure that their concerns are addressed with sensitivity and respect, Pawar wrote on X.

The veteran leader urged the Maharashtra government to adopt a sensitive approach and ensure arrangements in the interest of MPSC aspirants.

MPSC aspirants had staged a sit-in protest alleging irregularities and lack of transparency in exam results, besides raising other demands, leading to detention by police.

(with PTI inputs)