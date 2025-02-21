Rajya Sabha MP Raut praised the NCP (SP) chief and hailed him as the leader Maharashtra looked forward to in the national capital

Days after lashing out at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for honouring Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday equated the veteran leader to Maratha general Mahadji Shinde, who had conquered Delhi in the 18th century, PTI reported.

While sharing the stage with Pawar at a book release function in New Delhi, Rajya Sabha MP Raut praised the NCP (SP) chief and hailed him as the leader Maharashtra looked forward to in the national capital.

Last month, the Shiv Sena (UBT) was angry at Pawar for awarding Eknath Shinde -- who toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in 2022 to become the chief minister with BJP's support -- with the Mahadji Shinde award instituted by a Pune-based NGO, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Raut said, "Sharad Pawar is not our opponent and never an enemy. He is our guide and our leader. He is our Mahadji Shinde," after releasing the book 'Sansad Te Centra Vista (From Parliament to Central Vista) written by Nileshkumar Kulkarni.

Raut said that the Maratha empire's generals were kingmakers in Delhi and appointed rulers in the city after conquering it twice.

However, if someone comes to Delhi with the intention to permanently settle here, he is unable to do so, Raut added.

"This is a city of transition. Outsiders come here, rule and go back. Those who are ruling Delhi today will also have to return. Some have returned to Rajasthan, some to Maharashtra and some will return to Gujarat," Raut said, PTI reported.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further said that betrayal and conspiracy are part and parcel of life in Delhi.

Pawar, on the other hand described his first visit to Delhi in 1962-63 for a Congress meeting and how he and some of his fellow colleagues in the party were left awestruck when they first saw Jawaharlal Nehru in person, PTI reported.

Uddhav Thackeray wanted to make Eknath Shinde CM in 2019 but BJP, MVA allies stood in the way, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that party chief Uddhav Thackeray had planned to make Eknath Shinde the chief minister of Maharashtra after the 2019 polls, but first the BJP and later MVA allies stood in the way, reported the PTI.

"The BJP did not fulfill the promise of sharing the CM's post with the Shiv Sena, that was why Eknath Shinde lost the chance to head the government," he told reporters.

Uddhav Thackeray, then head of the undivided Shiv Sena, broke off the party's alliance with the BJP over the CM post after the 2019 assembly elections, and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and undivided NCP to become chief minister himself.



