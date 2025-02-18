Breaking News
Sanjay Raut questions government over stampede incidents, alleges cover-up

Updated on: 18 February,2025 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has accused the government of suppressing facts about the recent stampede incidents at New Delhi Railway Station and during Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, raising concerns over missing persons and crowd management failures.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has strongly criticised the government over the recent stampede incidents at New Delhi Railway Station and during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, alleging that authorities are attempting to suppress the truth regarding these tragedies.


Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Raut raised serious concerns about the lack of transparency in handling these incidents. "Whether it is the Delhi station incident or the Prayagraj incident, the government is trying to hide the truth. Even today, 6,000 people are missing. Can you tell where they have gone in Kumbh?" ANI quoted him as saying.


As per ANI reports, a devastating stampede took place at New Delhi Railway Station on the night of February 15, resulting in the tragic deaths of 18 people. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when thousands of devotees rushed to board trains heading towards Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The overwhelming surge of passengers led to chaotic scenes, ultimately triggering the fatal stampede.


Following the tragedy, Indian Railways announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. Additionally, those who sustained serious injuries will receive Rs 2.5 lakh, while individuals with minor injuries will be given Rs 1 lakh. The authorities have also promised a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragic event.

Meanwhile, ANI reports that another tragic stampede occurred on January 29 during the Mahakumbh festival, specifically on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The massive gathering for the holy bathing ritual resulted in severe overcrowding, leading to the deaths of 30 individuals and injuries to at least 60 others, according to state government data.

Concerns have been raised regarding crowd management at such large-scale religious events, with critics arguing that the administration must take stronger measures to ensure the safety of devotees.

Commenting on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to the Mahakumbh, Raut launched a scathing attack on the Shinde faction. "Whether they go to Maha Kumbh or any other holy place, their sins will not be washed away. The betrayal these people have done is such a big sin; you can even dip in the Ganga ten times. Still, this sin will not be washed away," ANI quoted him as saying.

(With inputs from ANI) 

 

