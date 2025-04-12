Breaking News
Over 350 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to congestion

Over 350 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to congestion

Updated on: 12 April,2025 04:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were disrupted on Friday evening due to adverse weather conditions and as a spillover impact, operations have also been hit on Saturday

Ongoing air traffic congestion in Delhi is causing flights to be held for takeoff and landing clearance. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Over 350 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to congestion
More than 350 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Saturday due to traffic congestion.


Social media users shared pictures and videos of waiting passengers at the airport.


Operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were disrupted on Friday evening due to adverse weather conditions and as a spillover impact, operations have also been hit on Saturday.


"Flight operations at Delhi Airport are improving; however, a few flights are still impacted due to last night's weather conditions. Our on-ground teams and all stakeholders are working together to minimise any inconvenience to passengers," DIAL said in a post on X at 1407 hours.

As per data available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 350 flights have been delayed and the average delay for flight departures was over 40 minutes.

"Ongoing air traffic congestion in Delhi is causing flights to be held for takeoff and landing clearance. Due to the consequential impact, a few flights across the network are impacted too," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1332 hours.

Meanwhile, only three runways are operational at the airport now as one runway is closed for maintenance works.

