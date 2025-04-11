Mohun Bagan Super Giant have enjoyed a commanding record over Bengaluru FC, winning eight out of 11 encounters between the two sides

Bengaluru FC will step onto the pitch at Kolkata’s iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday with redemption on their minds, aiming to avenge last season’s heart-wrenching Indian Super League 2025 final loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The Blues secured their place in the final after edging past FC Goa 3-2 on aggregate, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri in the second leg at Fatorda. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan overcame a spirited Jamshedpur FC outfit, clinching a 3-2 aggregate win. A late goal from Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte in the second leg turned the tide after the first leg had seen the Red Miners claim a 2-1 advantage.

The 2022-23 final between these two powerhouses saw Mohun Bagan prevail in a dramatic penalty shootout after a pulsating 2-2 draw. Zaragoza and his squad will now seek to rewrite that narrative.

Bengaluru’s journey to the final has been a testament to their resilience and big-game mentality. They dispatched Mumbai City FC with a commanding 5-0 win in the playoff round, followed by a clinical 2-0 first-leg victory over Goa in the semifinals. Despite losing the second leg 2-1, Chhetri’s late heroics saw them through to their fourth ISL final.

In attack, the Blues have leaned on the form of Edgar Mendez (9 goals, 4 assists), Chhetri (14 goals, 2 assists), and Ryan Williams (7 goals, 4 assists). Midfield maestro Alberto Noguera (5 goals, 4 assists) has controlled the tempo, supported by the tireless efforts of Suresh Wangjam and Pedro Capo. At the back, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Roshan Singh, and Namgyal Bhutia have shown defensive steel, while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu continues to stand tall between the sticks.

Mohun Bagan, League Shield winners, pose a formidable challenge. With Jamie Maclaren (11 goals), Jason Cummings (6 goals, 6 assists), and defender Subhasish Bose (6 goals), their firepower is unmatched. Apuia and Anirudh Thapa bolster a midfield brimming with quality.

Indian Super League 2025 final: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan - H2H

Since their entry into the Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2020–21 season, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have enjoyed a commanding record over Bengaluru FC, winning eight out of 11 encounters between the two sides. This dominant run includes a dramatic triumph on penalties in the 2022–23 ISL final.

In contrast, Bengaluru FC have managed just two victories against the Kolkata-based club during this period, highlighting the Mariners’ stronghold in this rivalry.

This season, however, the honours have been evenly shared. Bengaluru FC thrashed Mohun Bagan 3–0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, before the Mariners responded with a narrow 1–0 win at the Salt Lake Stadium in the reverse fixture.

Where to watch the ISL 2024–25 final: Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

Live telecast:

Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD

Sports18, Sports18 HD

Live streaming:

Available on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites